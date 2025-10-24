Lung Cancer Screening and Tobacco Treatment Event

However, an estimated 900,000 Veterans remain at risk. Find out if YOU qualify for lung cancer screening by speaking with our lung cancer screening team on November 4, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. outside the Madison VA auditorium. You will receive personalized guidance, educational materials, and the support you need to proactively maintain your lung health. 🌟

Did you know that smoking tobacco and exposure to secondhand smoke are significant risk factors for developing lung cancer. Members of our tobacco treatment team will also be available to provide information about VA tobacco treatment services and connect interested Veterans! 💪

Learn more at www.prevention.va.gov/preventing_diseases/screening_for_lung_cancer.asp