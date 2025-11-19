Veteran Health Care Orientation
New to Madison VA Hospital and Clinics? Need a refresher on VA services you earned?
When:
No event data
Where:
Cost:
Free
Join us for an online class to get an overview of VA health care services with a question and answer session.
What You Learn:
- How to receive urgent and/or emergency care
- 24-hour telephone care
- How and when to contact your primary care team
- Best ways to refill prescriptions
- Promoting health and preventing disease
- Mental health, women's health and specialty care services
- How to request travel pay
- Questions and answers
- And much more!
Schedule:
- When: 4th Mondays
- Time: 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
- Where: Online
Madison VA Hospital and Clinics are committed to helping you achieve your health goals through our comprehensive health care services.
Download the guide and get the meeting link at www.va.gov/madison-health-care/programs/veteran-health-care-orientation/
Mon. Nov 24, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT
Mon. Dec 22, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT
Mon. Jan 26, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT
Mon. Feb 23, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT
Mon. Mar 23, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT