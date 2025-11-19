New to Madison VA Hospital and Clinics? Need a refresher on VA services you earned?

Join us for an online class to get an overview of VA health care services with a question and answer session.

What You Learn:

How to receive urgent and/or emergency care

24-hour telephone care

How and when to contact your primary care team

Best ways to refill prescriptions

Promoting health and preventing disease

Mental health, women's health and specialty care services

How to request travel pay

Questions and answers

And much more!



Schedule:

When: 4th Mondays

4th Mondays Time: 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Where: Online



Madison VA Hospital and Clinics are committed to helping you achieve your health goals through our comprehensive health care services.

Download the guide and get the meeting link at www.va.gov/madison-health-care/programs/veteran-health-care-orientation/