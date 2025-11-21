Skip to Content

Janesville Veterans Resource Fair

group of veterans smiling with text on the right of the image

We invite you to a Veterans resource fair on Wednesday, December 10, 2025 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Janesville Elks Lodge #254.

When:

Where:

Janesville Elks Lodge #254

2100 North Washington Street

Janesville, WI

Cost:

Free

Information includes:
• Federal, state, county and local Veteran programs
• Employment assistance and local job opportunities
• VA health information and services
• One-on-one benefits assistance
• Homeless Veteran resources
• Education opportunities

Free and open to all Veterans, caregivers and family members.
Please provide proof of service (DD-214 or military ID, if available).

Sponsored by Madison VA Hospital & Clinics, Janesville Elks Lodge #254 and Rock County Veterans Service Office.

