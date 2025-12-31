Skip to Content

Women's Health Teletown Hall

The Madison VA will hold a Telephone Town Hall meeting for Veterans, their families, and community stakeholders.

When:

Wed. Jan 14, 2026, 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. CT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

You must register by noon the day before to receive a call. 

We will be calling Veterans, caregivers and family members to hold a live, interactive town hall meeting over the phone to give updates on the Madison VA Hospital & Clinics with a live Q and A session.

