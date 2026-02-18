My HealtheVet On Tour

Geoff Mongiat, our My HealtheVet coordinator, is "on tour".

Get in-person assistance with:

Scheduling appointments

Sending and receiving secure messages

Refilling prescriptions

Viewing medical records, lab results and tests

Sharing health information with your providers

Logging into your Login.gov or ID.me account

If you need help at home, please call the help desk at 877-327-0022.

Bring your:

Smartphone or cellphone

Email address and password

Photo ID

If you only have a landline, someone will need to answer it, get a security code and give it to you.

Want to learn more? Visit www.va.gov/sign-in-changes.