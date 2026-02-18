My HealtheVet On Tour
Geoff Mongiat, our My HealtheVet coordinator, is "on tour".
When:
Wed. Apr 8, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Where:
4904 Eastpark Boulevard
Madison, WI
Cost:
Free
Get in-person assistance with:
- Scheduling appointments
- Sending and receiving secure messages
- Refilling prescriptions
- Viewing medical records, lab results and tests
- Sharing health information with your providers
- Logging into your Login.gov or ID.me account
If you need help at home, please call the help desk at 877-327-0022.
Bring your:
- Smartphone or cellphone
- Email address and password
- Photo ID
If you only have a landline, someone will need to answer it, get a security code and give it to you.
Want to learn more? Visit www.va.gov/sign-in-changes.
Thu. Apr 9, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Fri. Apr 10, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT