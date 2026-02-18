Skip to Content

My HealtheVet On Tour

My HealtheVet on tour dates

Geoff Mongiat, our My HealtheVet coordinator, is "on tour".

When:

Wed. Mar 25, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Repeats

Where:

1 Science Court

Madison, WI

Cost:

Free

Get in-person assistance with:

  • Scheduling appointments
  • Sending and receiving secure messages
  • Refilling prescriptions
  • Viewing medical records, lab results and tests
  • Sharing health information with your providers
  • Logging into your Login.gov or ID.me account

If you need help at home, please call the help desk at 877-327-0022.

Bring your:

  • Smartphone or cellphone
  • Email address and password
  • Photo ID

If you only have a landline, someone will need to answer it, get a security code and give it to you.

Want to learn more? Visit www.va.gov/sign-in-changes.

