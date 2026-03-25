Hall of Heroes Induction for Staff Sgt. Thomas Haak

Staff Sgt. Thomas Haak, from Oregon, Wis., served in Vietnam earning a Bronze Star and a Silver Star for gallantry in action.

Join us as we induct U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Thomas Haak into our Hall of Heroes on Friday, May 22, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. in the hospital auditorium.

The Hall of Heroes is located on the first floor of the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in the main corridor on the wall near the Patient Education Resource Center.

Veterans selected to be honored have their photograph and information about their personal citations for heroism or valor displayed.

Submission application and instructions can be found at: https://www.va.gov/madison-health-care/programs/hall-of-heroes/