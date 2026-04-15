Veterans Resource Fair

Get help with the benefits you earned!

Bring your fellow Veterans to a Resource Fair on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Janesville Elks Lodge #254.

Information includes:

⭐ Federal, state, county and local Veteran programs

⭐ VA health information and services

⭐ One-on-one benefits assistance

⭐ Homeless Veteran resources

⭐ Education opportunities

Free and open to all Veterans, caregivers and family members.

Please provide proof of service (DD-214 or military ID, if available).

Sponsored by Madison VA Hospital & Clinics, Janesville Elks Lodge #254 and Rock County Veterans Service Office.