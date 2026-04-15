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Veterans Resource Fair

Veterans Resource Fair poster with smiling veterans, date, time, and services offered.

Get help with the benefits you earned!

When:

Wed. Jun 10, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Janesville Elks Lodge #254

2100 North Washington Street

Janesville, WI

Cost:

Free

Bring your fellow Veterans to a Resource Fair on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Janesville Elks Lodge #254.

Information includes:

⭐ Federal, state, county and local Veteran programs
⭐ VA health information and services
⭐ One-on-one benefits assistance
⭐ Homeless Veteran resources
⭐ Education opportunities

Free and open to all Veterans, caregivers and family members.
Please provide proof of service (DD-214 or military ID, if available).

Sponsored by Madison VA Hospital & Clinics, Janesville Elks Lodge #254 and Rock County Veterans Service Office.

Other VA events

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