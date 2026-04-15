Veterans Resource Fair
Get help with the benefits you earned!
When:
Wed. Jun 10, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Janesville Elks Lodge #254
2100 North Washington Street
Janesville, WI
Cost:
Free
Bring your fellow Veterans to a Resource Fair on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Janesville Elks Lodge #254.
Information includes:
⭐ Federal, state, county and local Veteran programs
⭐ VA health information and services
⭐ One-on-one benefits assistance
⭐ Homeless Veteran resources
⭐ Education opportunities
Free and open to all Veterans, caregivers and family members.
Please provide proof of service (DD-214 or military ID, if available).
Sponsored by Madison VA Hospital & Clinics, Janesville Elks Lodge #254 and Rock County Veterans Service Office.