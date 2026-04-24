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Hire a Vet - Walk in Wednesday

Hiring event flyer for Veterans Memorial Hall on April 29, 2026.

Looking for a new job in Rockford?

When:

Wed. Apr 29, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Veterans Memorial Hall

211 N. Main Street

Rockford, IL

Cost:

Free

Stop by our Hire a Vet job fair Wednesday, April 29, 2026, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Hall (211 N. Main St, Rockford, IL). Several local businesses will be there looking to hire Vets like you!

⭐ Application assistance available 
⭐ On-site interviews 
⭐ Potential job offers 
⭐ Multiple employers

Remember to dress your best, bring your resume and two forms of ID.

Other VA events

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