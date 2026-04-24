Hire a Vet - Walk in Wednesday

Looking for a new job in Rockford?

Stop by our Hire a Vet job fair Wednesday, April 29, 2026, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Hall (211 N. Main St, Rockford, IL). Several local businesses will be there looking to hire Vets like you!

⭐ Application assistance available

⭐ On-site interviews

⭐ Potential job offers

⭐ Multiple employers

Remember to dress your best, bring your resume and two forms of ID.