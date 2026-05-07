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VA2K Walk & Roll

16th Annual VA2K 2026 Walk &amp; Roll logo with two figures, one in a wheelchair.

Join us for 2026 VA2K Walk and Roll!

When:

Thu. May 21, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. CT

Where:

4904 Eastpark Boulevard

Madison, WI

Cost:

Free

Lace up your sneakers and get moving with fellow Veterans, caregivers and VA staff! VA2K Walk and Roll is a free event that celebrates health, wellness and community.

📅 Thursday, May 21, 2026 

⏰ 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. 

📍 4904 Eastpark Blvd., Madison, WI

Whether you walk, roll or cheer others on, everyone is welcome. Come out, have fun and take a step toward a healthier you!

We hope to see you there! 

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