VA2K Walk & Roll
Join us for 2026 VA2K Walk and Roll!
When:
Thu. May 21, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. CT
Where:
4904 Eastpark Boulevard
Madison, WI
Cost:
Free
Lace up your sneakers and get moving with fellow Veterans, caregivers and VA staff! VA2K Walk and Roll is a free event that celebrates health, wellness and community.
📅 Thursday, May 21, 2026
⏰ 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
📍 4904 Eastpark Blvd., Madison, WI
Whether you walk, roll or cheer others on, everyone is welcome. Come out, have fun and take a step toward a healthier you!
We hope to see you there!