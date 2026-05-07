VA2K Walk & Roll

Lace up your sneakers and get moving with fellow Veterans, caregivers and VA staff! VA2K Walk and Roll is a free event that celebrates health, wellness and community.

📅 Thursday, May 21, 2026

⏰ 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

📍 4904 Eastpark Blvd., Madison, WI

Whether you walk, roll or cheer others on, everyone is welcome. Come out, have fun and take a step toward a healthier you!

We hope to see you there!