Women Veteran Self-Defense
Are you a woman Veteran looking to build confidence and learn self-defense skills?
When:
Sat. Aug 8, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT
Where:
2500 Overlook Terrace
Madison, WI
Cost:
Free
VA Police will host a free full-day training just for you!
📅 Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026
🕗 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
📍 Madison VA Hospital
You'll learn how to spot threats before they happen, reduce your risk in everyday situations and defend yourself using hands-on techniques designed for all fitness levels. No experience needed!
⚠️ RSVP by July 24, 2026
📞 Call