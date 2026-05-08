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Women Veteran Self-Defense

Poster for Women Veteran Self-Defense workshop featuring a woman teaching a young girl.

Are you a woman Veteran looking to build confidence and learn self-defense skills?

When:

Sat. Aug 8, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT

Where:

2500 Overlook Terrace

Madison, WI

Cost:

Free

 VA Police will host a free full-day training just for you!

📅 Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026 
🕗 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. 
📍 Madison VA Hospital

You'll learn how to spot threats before they happen, reduce your risk in everyday situations and defend yourself using hands-on techniques designed for all fitness levels. No experience needed!

⚠️ RSVP by July 24, 2026 
📞 Call to save your spot.

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