Women Veteran Self-Defense

Are you a woman Veteran looking to build confidence and learn self-defense skills?

VA Police will host a free full-day training just for you!

📅 Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026

🕗 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

📍 Madison VA Hospital

You'll learn how to spot threats before they happen, reduce your risk in everyday situations and defend yourself using hands-on techniques designed for all fitness levels. No experience needed!

⚠️ RSVP by July 24, 2026

📞 Call to save your spot.