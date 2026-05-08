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Purple Heart Hall of Honor Application Deadline

Purple Heart Hall of Honor certificate with criteria for veterans.

💜 Do you know a Purple Heart recipient? 💜

When:

Mon. Jun 1, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT

Where:

2500 Overlook Terrace

Madison, WI

Cost:

Free

They have a place in the Purple Heart Hall of Honor at Madison VA Hospital and Clinics.

Veterans may qualify if they:
✅ Served during conflict or wartime 
✅ Were wounded or killed due to enemy action 
✅ Are or would have been eligible for care at Madison VA Hospital and Clinics 
✅ Have a connection to the local VA and community

Whether you're applying for yourself or honoring a loved one, we want to recognize their sacrifice.

📬Applications are due by June 1.

Honorees will be recognized at a ceremony in early August, on or near Purple Heart Day (Aug. 7). Download the application and learn more: 🔗 www.va.gov/madison-health-care/programs/purple-heart-hall-of-honor

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