Purple Heart Hall of Honor Application Deadline

They have a place in the Purple Heart Hall of Honor at Madison VA Hospital and Clinics.

Veterans may qualify if they:

✅ Served during conflict or wartime

✅ Were wounded or killed due to enemy action

✅ Are or would have been eligible for care at Madison VA Hospital and Clinics

✅ Have a connection to the local VA and community

Whether you're applying for yourself or honoring a loved one, we want to recognize their sacrifice.

📬Applications are due by June 1.

Honorees will be recognized at a ceremony in early August, on or near Purple Heart Day (Aug. 7). Download the application and learn more: 🔗 www.va.gov/madison-health-care/programs/purple-heart-hall-of-honor