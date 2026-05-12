Women Veterans Recognition Day
VA staff will be on hand to connect women Veterans with information about Women's Health programs and celebrate this special day together.
When:
Fri. Jun 12, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT
Where:
2500 Overlook Terrace
Madison, WI
Cost:
Free
In 1948, the Women's Armed Services Integration Act allowed women to serve as permanent members of the U.S. military. Since then, women Veterans have played a vital role in defending our nation — and their service deserves to be recognized.
We honor the service and sacrifice of women Veterans, not just on one day, but every day.
Thank you for your service!