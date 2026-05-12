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Women Veterans Recognition Day

Women Veterans Recognition Day graphic with three women holding photos.

VA staff will be on hand to connect women Veterans with information about Women's Health programs and celebrate this special day together.

When:

Fri. Jun 12, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT

Where:

2500 Overlook Terrace

Madison, WI

Cost:

Free

In 1948, the Women's Armed Services Integration Act allowed women to serve as permanent members of the U.S. military. Since then, women Veterans have played a vital role in defending our nation — and their service deserves to be recognized.

We honor the service and sacrifice of women Veterans, not just on one day, but every day. 

Thank you for your service!

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