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Madison VA at Madison Mallards Military Appreciation Night

Madison VA/Military Appreciation Night poster

Take us out to the ballgame!

When:

Fri. Jul 31, 2026, 5:35 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. CT

Where:

The Duck Pond

Warner Park

Madison, WI

Cost:

Free

Join us at the Madison Mallards Military Appreciation Night on Friday, July 31 at 5:35 p.m.

Stop by our resource fair to get your questions answered and meet representatives from:

⚾ Community Relations

⚾ Dane CVSO and WDVA

⚾ Enrollment

⚾ And more

The resource fair is free to attend. Active duty military and Veterans can purchase discounted baseball game tickets.

We hope to see you at the game!

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