Madison VA at Madison Mallards Military Appreciation Night
Take us out to the ballgame!
When:
Fri. Jul 31, 2026, 5:35 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. CT
Where:
The Duck Pond
Warner Park
Madison, WI
Cost:
Free
Join us at the Madison Mallards Military Appreciation Night on Friday, July 31 at 5:35 p.m.
Stop by our resource fair to get your questions answered and meet representatives from:
⚾ Community Relations
⚾ Dane CVSO and WDVA
⚾ Enrollment
⚾ And more
The resource fair is free to attend. Active duty military and Veterans can purchase discounted baseball game tickets.
We hope to see you at the game!