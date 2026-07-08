Madison VA at Madison Mallards Military Appreciation Night

Take us out to the ballgame!

Join us at the Madison Mallards Military Appreciation Night on Friday, July 31 at 5:35 p.m.

Stop by our resource fair to get your questions answered and meet representatives from:

⚾ Community Relations

⚾ Dane CVSO and WDVA

⚾ Enrollment

⚾ And more

The resource fair is free to attend. Active duty military and Veterans can purchase discounted baseball game tickets.

We hope to see you at the game!