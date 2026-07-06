Janesville VA Clinic Open House
Janesville VA Clinic Open House
When:
Fri. Jul 24, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Where:
1141 Black Bridge Road
Janesville, WI
Cost:
Free
Grab a fellow Vet and stop by for a brat at our Veteran Benefits Fair!
You're invited to get 1-on-1 assistance to sign up for VA health care and the benefits you've earned:
- Access VA mental health resources.
- Concerns about your toxic exposure while in service?
- Find out what resources you are eligible for.
- Hang out with Veterans and enjoy a free meal together.
- Interested in income-based benefits for war-time Veterans and survivors?
- Interested in using your VA education benefits?
- Need housing or worried about becoming homeless?
- Ready to enroll in VA health care?
- Want to check the status of your disability claim or appeal?
- Want to learn more about VA health care options for women?