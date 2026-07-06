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Janesville VA Clinic Open House

Janesville VA Clinic Open House

When:

Fri. Jul 24, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Where:

1141 Black Bridge Road

Janesville, WI

Cost:

Free

Grab a fellow Vet and stop by for a brat at our Veteran Benefits Fair!

You're invited to get 1-on-1 assistance to sign up for VA health care and the benefits you've earned:

  • Access VA mental health resources.
  • Concerns about your toxic exposure while in service?
  • Find out what resources you are eligible for.
  • Hang out with Veterans and enjoy a free meal together.
  • Interested in income-based benefits for war-time Veterans and survivors?
  • Interested in using your VA education benefits?
  • Need housing or worried about becoming homeless?
  • Ready to enroll in VA health care?
  • Want to check the status of your disability claim or appeal?
  • Want to learn more about VA health care options for women?

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