Skip to Content

Hire a Vet - Walk in Wednesday in Rockford

Poster for "Walk in Wednesday Hiring Event" at Veterans Memorial Hall on July 29, 2026.

Several local businesses will be there looking to hire Vets like you!

When:

Wed. Jul 29, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Veterans Memorial Hall

211 N Main St

Rockford, IL

Cost:

Free

Stop by our Hire a Vet job fair Wednesday, July 29, 2026, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Hall (211 N. Main St, Rockford, IL). 

⭐ Application assistance available 
⭐ On-site interviews 
⭐ Potential job offers 
⭐ Multiple employers

Remember to dress your best, bring your resume and two forms of ID.

Other VA events

Last updated: 