Purple Heart Hall of Honor Induction Ceremony
When:
Fri. Aug 7, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Auditorium
2500 Overlook Terrace
Madison, WI
Cost:
Free
Please join us on Purple Heart Day — Friday, August 7, 2026 — at 11 a.m. in the hospital auditorium for our Purple Heart Hall of Honor Induction Ceremony.
This year's inductees are:
💜 Spc. Calvin Gilbertson (U.S. Army, 1963 to 1966)
💜 Sgt. Lawrence Horkan (U.S. Army, 1968 to 1970)
💜 Lance Cpl. Dennis Mensching (U.S. Marine Corps, 1968 to 1969)
💜 Spc. William Rettenmund (U.S. Army, 1965 to 1967)
💜 Spc. Richard Shafel (U.S. Army, 1970 to 1972)
For more information on the Purple Heart Hall of Honor, visit: www.va.gov/madison-health-care/programs/purple-heart-hall-of-honor/