Please join us on Purple Heart Day — Friday, August 7, 2026 — at 11 a.m. in the hospital auditorium for our Purple Heart Hall of Honor Induction Ceremony.

This year's inductees are:

💜 Spc. Calvin Gilbertson (U.S. Army, 1963 to 1966)

💜 Sgt. Lawrence Horkan (U.S. Army, 1968 to 1970)

💜 Lance Cpl. Dennis Mensching (U.S. Marine Corps, 1968 to 1969)

💜 Spc. William Rettenmund (U.S. Army, 1965 to 1967)

💜 Spc. Richard Shafel (U.S. Army, 1970 to 1972)

For more information on the Purple Heart Hall of Honor, visit: www.va.gov/madison-health-care/programs/purple-heart-hall-of-honor/