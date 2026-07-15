Madison VA at Oneida Nation
Join us for a community event on brain health and physical activity.
When:
Thu. Jul 23, 2026, 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Oneida Nation Veteran Services Department
134 Riverdale Drive
Oneida, WI
Cost:
Free
Learn how staying active can support your brain and help you age well. Dr. Steve Barczi, a geriatric and sleep medicine specialist at Madison VA Hospital and Clinics, will share simple ways to keep moving so you can do the things you love.
Dinner provided. First come, first served.
Questions? Contact Sarah Punshon at