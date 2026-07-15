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Madison VA at Oneida Nation

Poster for community event for veterans on brain health and physical activity on July 23, 2026.

Join us for a community event on brain health and physical activity.

When:

Thu. Jul 23, 2026, 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Oneida Nation Veteran Services Department

134 Riverdale Drive

Oneida, WI

Cost:

Free

Learn how staying active can support your brain and help you age well. Dr. Steve Barczi, a geriatric and sleep medicine specialist at Madison VA Hospital and Clinics, will share simple ways to keep moving so you can do the things you love.

Dinner provided. First come, first served.

Questions? Contact Sarah Punshon at .

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