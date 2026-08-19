Join Us for Our 75th Anniversary Open House

Veterans, families and caregivers are invited to celebrate a special milestone with Madison VA Hospital and Clinics. We're marking 75 years of caring for Veterans!

Come see what makes our medical center special. The open house will feature:

⭐ Hospital tours and demonstrations

⭐ Veteran resources

⭐ Enrollment and eligibility support

⭐ Meet and greet with Hall of Heroes inductees

⭐ Live music

Come be part of this proud moment. We hope to see you there!