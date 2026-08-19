75th Anniversary Open House
Join Us for Our 75th Anniversary Open House
When:
Thu. Sep 17, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Auditorium
2500 Overlook Terrace
Madison, WI
Cost:
Free
Veterans, families and caregivers are invited to celebrate a special milestone with Madison VA Hospital and Clinics. We're marking 75 years of caring for Veterans!
Come see what makes our medical center special. The open house will feature:
⭐ Hospital tours and demonstrations
⭐ Veteran resources
⭐ Enrollment and eligibility support
⭐ Meet and greet with Hall of Heroes inductees
⭐ Live music
Come be part of this proud moment. We hope to see you there!