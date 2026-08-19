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75th Anniversary Open House

Madison VA 75th Anniversary Open House poster. Sept 17, 2020. 4-6pm.

Join Us for Our 75th Anniversary Open House

When:

Thu. Sep 17, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Auditorium

2500 Overlook Terrace

Madison, WI

Cost:

Free

Veterans, families and caregivers are invited to celebrate a special milestone with Madison VA Hospital and Clinics. We're marking 75 years of caring for Veterans!

Come see what makes our medical center special. The open house will feature:

⭐ Hospital tours and demonstrations

⭐ Veteran resources

⭐ Enrollment and eligibility support

⭐ Meet and greet with Hall of Heroes inductees

⭐ Live music

Come be part of this proud moment. We hope to see you there!

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