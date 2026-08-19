Women Veterans Hybrid Focus Group
Calling all Women Veterans!
When:
Wed. Aug 26, 2026, 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. CT
Where:
Lt. Marion C. Cranefield VFW Post 1318
2740 Ski Lane
Fitchbury, WI
Cost:
Free
Your voice matters. Join us for a Women Veterans Hybrid Focus Group and help shape the care and services you receive.
Women Veterans are one of the fastest-growing groups at VA. Come share your thoughts with Women Veteran Program Manager Tami Towne and Women's Health Peer Specialist Ann Buchwald.
Attend in person or join on Teams:
teams.microsoft.com/meet/
Passcode: gL3FC37a
Questions? Call or text
We hope to see you there.