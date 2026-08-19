Your voice matters. Join us for a Women Veterans Hybrid Focus Group and help shape the care and services you receive.

Women Veterans are one of the fastest-growing groups at VA. Come share your thoughts with Women Veteran Program Manager Tami Towne and Women's Health Peer Specialist Ann Buchwald.

Attend in person or join on Teams:

teams.microsoft.com/meet/ 8966?p=X1Y3QsbtvQ5bPGUuJ3

Passcode: gL3FC37a

Questions? Call or text .

We hope to see you there.