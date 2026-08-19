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Women Veterans Hybrid Focus Group

Women Veterans Hybrid Focus Group flyer with silhouettes of women.

Calling all Women Veterans!

When:

Wed. Aug 26, 2026, 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. CT

Where:

Lt. Marion C. Cranefield VFW Post 1318

2740 Ski Lane

Fitchbury, WI

Cost:

Free

Your voice matters. Join us for a Women Veterans Hybrid Focus Group and help shape the care and services you receive.

Women Veterans are one of the fastest-growing groups at VA. Come share your thoughts with Women Veteran Program Manager Tami Towne and Women's Health Peer Specialist Ann Buchwald.

Attend in person or join on Teams:
teams.microsoft.com/meet/8966?p=X1Y3QsbtvQ5bPGUuJ3
Passcode: gL3FC37a

Questions? Call or text .

We hope to see you there.

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