Women Veteran Self-Defense

Are you a woman Veteran looking to build confidence and learn self-defense skills?

VA Police will host a free full-day training just for you!

RSVP to or email Shanna.swisher@va.gov

Are you a woman Veteran looking to build confidence and learn self-defense skills? VA Police will host a free full-day training just for you!

You'll learn how to spot threats before they happen, reduce your risk in everyday situations and defend yourself using hands-on techniques designed for all fitness levels. No experience needed! The class is taught by two women Veteran Madison VA police officers. Space is very limited so RSVP today.

About the Program

R.A.D. is a nationally recognized, empowerment based self-defense program for women.

Instructors

Chief Kelly Backhaus, female U.S. Army Veteran, and Officer Stacy Niles, female U.S. Army Veteran and current member of the Army National Guard, bring real-world experience, trauma-informed training and a commitment to empowering Women Veterans with practical, effective self-defense skills.

What to Bring