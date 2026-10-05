Hall of Heroes Induction for Lt. Col. Henry A. Detering

Join us as we honor Lt. Col. Henry A. Detering, U.S. Marine Corps (Ret.), with induction into our Hall of Heroes on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, at 11 a.m. in the hospital auditorium.

The Hall of Heroes is on the first floor of the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital. You can find it in the main corridor, on the wall near the Patient Education Resource Center.

You can see past inductees on our virtual Hall of Heroes.