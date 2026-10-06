Hire a Vet - Walk in Wednesday in Rockford

Stop by our Hire a Vet job fair Wednesday, October 28, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Hall (211 N. Main St., Rockford, Ill.). Several local businesses will be there looking to hire Veterans like you!

⭐ Application assistance available

⭐ On-site interviews

⭐ Potential job offers

⭐ Multiple employers

Remember to dress your best, bring your resume and two forms of ID.