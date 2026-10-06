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Hire a Vet - Walk in Wednesday in Rockford

VA Veterans Affairs advertisement for Walk in Wednesday Hiring Event on October 26, 2026.

When:

Wed. Oct 28, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Veterans Memorial Hall

211 N. Main St.

Rockford, IL

Cost:

Free

Stop by our Hire a Vet job fair Wednesday, October 28, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Hall (211 N. Main St., Rockford, Ill.). Several local businesses will be there looking to hire Veterans like you!

⭐ Application assistance available 
⭐ On-site interviews 
⭐ Potential job offers 
⭐ Multiple employers

Remember to dress your best, bring your resume and two forms of ID.

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