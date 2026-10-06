Hire a Vet - Walk in Wednesday in Rockford
When:
Wed. Oct 28, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Veterans Memorial Hall
211 N. Main St.
Rockford, IL
Cost:
Free
Stop by our Hire a Vet job fair Wednesday, October 28, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Hall (211 N. Main St., Rockford, Ill.). Several local businesses will be there looking to hire Veterans like you!
⭐ Application assistance available
⭐ On-site interviews
⭐ Potential job offers
⭐ Multiple employers
Remember to dress your best, bring your resume and two forms of ID.