Madison VA Hospital Job Fair
Interviews are available on-site with expedited onboarding, so bring your resume with references, two forms of ID and DD-214, if applicable.
When:
Wed. Dec 2, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. CT
Where:
2500 Overlook Terrace
Madison, WI
Cost:
Free
Madison VA Hospital will host a job fair at our main campus on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2026, from 2 to 6 p.m.
Positions available:
• Call Center Operators / Telecommunications Equipment Operators
• Medical Support Assistants (Schedulers)
Additional resources available:
• USA Jobs application assistance
• Resume writing support