Veteran Care Coordinators

Madison VA maintains confidentiality of information regarding sexual orientation, just like any other private health information. You can request that this information not be entered into your medical record.

Sexual Orientation Annual Reminder: Asking about sexual orientation is part of a routine health assessment. Discuss with a provider to update this field.

Birth Sex Field and Legal Name: Contact the privacy officer at to update.

Preferred Name: You can update your preferred name in your medical record which will appear in parenthesis by your legal name [example: John (Jo) Smith]. Updating your preferred name does not require documentation. Contact your provider and request that your record be updated.