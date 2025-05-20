2025 VISN 12 Mental Health Summit

PRESS RELEASE

May 20, 2025

Madison , WI — Peer Support: The Power of Lived Experience and Connection

The VA Great Lakes Health Care System (VISN 12) held the 2025 Community Mental Health Summit on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. VISN stands for Veterans Integrated Services Network and region 12 serves Veterans in areas across Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.

The goal of the summit is to support Veteran's mental health recovery through active and ongoing collaboration between Veterans Health Administration, community partners, advocates and other Veteran service organizations. This year focused on how peer support staff advocate for Veterans and use their lived experiences to help integrate Veterans into their communities.