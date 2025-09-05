Madison VA receives top scores in latest CMS hospital ratings

PRESS RELEASE

Madison, WI - The Madison VA Hospital and Clinics announced today they earned a five-star rating as part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services 2025 hospital quality ratings.

CMS’s hospital ratings are based on five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care. A higher star rating, out of 5, indicates better performance on these quality measures.

Within the last year, Madison VA Hospital and Clinics have instituted a number of improvements to better serve Veterans. These include:

Expanded Veteran health care with new clinics in Baraboo and east Madison.

Overall Veteran trust score of 95.7% and an overall Veteran respect score of 97.6%.

Health Care Equality Index Top Performer since 2021

Lowest rate in the nation among all VAs for Veterans returning to homelessness after being permanently housed.

Marked the 12th anniversary of the My Life, My Story team, which has provided 4,000 Veteran stories locally and 10,000 nationally. These become part of Veteran’s medical records so providers can know about them and their experiences. The first book was published called "1,000 Words: Stories from the VA's My Life, My Story Project."

Top 20 nationally for All Employee Survey’s Best Places to Work since 2014.

"These ratings highlight the excellent care Madison VA Hospital and Clinics provide,” said Christine Kleckner, executive director at the hospital. “Our job is to continue raising the bar for customer service and convenience throughout the department, so Madison VA works better for the Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors we are charged with serving.”

As part of CMS’s 2025 ratings, 77% of VA hospitals that received an Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating received 4 or 5 stars, and no VA hospitals received a one-star rating. More than 90% of VA hospitals with ratings maintained or improved their 2024-star rating.

