Madison VA upgrades health care infrastructure

PRESS RELEASE

February 17, 2026

Madison, WI - William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital today announced it has begun infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe and effective patient care.

These projects are part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair and improve department health care facilities in fiscal year 2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.

Madison VA improvement projects for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 are:

Renovation of Inpatient Ward 7B – Renovation of 10,000 square feet of space on the seventh floor, B-wing of hospital, creating 18 private inpatient rooms.

– Renovation of 10,000 square feet of space on the seventh floor, B-wing of hospital, creating 18 private inpatient rooms. ESPC Project Facilitator - Energy savings performance contracts (ESPCs) allow federal agencies to procure energy savings and facility improvements with no up-front capital costs or special appropriations from Congress.

“Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure mean better care for Veterans, and these funds will enable Madison VA to achieve that goal,” said Madison VA Executive Director Christine Kleckner. “Better care for Veterans is our goal, and these projects will enable us to achieve just that.”

These infrastructure investments are part of a host of important initiatives to improve VA during the second Trump Administration. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has: