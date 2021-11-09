 Skip to Content

Addictive Disorders Treatment Program (ADTP)

The Addictive Disorders Treatment Program (ADTP) is a comprehensive, multidisciplinary program of recovery for veterans with addictive disorders and co-morbid psychiatric disorders. ADTP utilizes evidence-based treatments offered in individual, couples, family & group settings.

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

ADTP offers treatment at all the Madison based CBOCs:

  • Rockford: Group & individual treatments in Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) & Outpatient settings, Medications
  • Freeport: Group & Individual Outpatient, Medications
  • Baraboo: Group & Individual Outpatient, Medications
  • Beaver Dam: Group & Individual Outpatient, Medications
  • Janesville: Group & Individual Outpatient, Medications

ADTP / Substance Abuse Disorders (SUD) Services:

  • Individual and Group Therapy
  • Couples/Family Therapy
  • Medications for Addictions (Suboxone, Naltrexone, Acamprostate, etc.) 
  • Outpatient Detoxification Services
  • Inpatient Consultation Services
  • Psychological Evaluation
  • Case Management Services
  • Dual-Disorder Behavior Treatments
  • Substance Abuse Residential Rehabilitation Program (SARRTP)
Last updated: