Addictive Disorders Treatment Program (ADTP)
The Addictive Disorders Treatment Program (ADTP) is a comprehensive, multidisciplinary program of recovery for veterans with addictive disorders and co-morbid psychiatric disorders. ADTP utilizes evidence-based treatments offered in individual, couples, family & group settings.
ADTP offers treatment at all the Madison based CBOCs:
- Rockford: Group & individual treatments in Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) & Outpatient settings, Medications
- Freeport: Group & Individual Outpatient, Medications
- Baraboo: Group & Individual Outpatient, Medications
- Beaver Dam: Group & Individual Outpatient, Medications
- Janesville: Group & Individual Outpatient, Medications
ADTP / Substance Abuse Disorders (SUD) Services:
- Individual and Group Therapy
- Couples/Family Therapy
- Medications for Addictions (Suboxone, Naltrexone, Acamprostate, etc.)
- Outpatient Detoxification Services
- Inpatient Consultation Services
- Psychological Evaluation
- Case Management Services
- Dual-Disorder Behavior Treatments
- Substance Abuse Residential Rehabilitation Program (SARRTP)