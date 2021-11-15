The goal of our program is to:

provide Veterans with safe and effective surgical weight loss

improve other health problems related to obesity

The bariatric patient needs to be:

well-informed

motivated

willing to participate in long-term follow-up care

able to change dietary patterns and lifestyle for the rest of their life

Bariatric surgery is NOT a magic cure. It is a tool to help limit the amount of food eaten and to change how food calories are absorbed. You must learn to make the right food choices and change poor behaviors. To be successful, you must commit to a new lifestyle, not just following a diet.

This workbook outlines what is expected of each patient. It contains information on the different types of surgery performed and care after bariatric surgery. There are exercises in the packet for you to practice and to help you learn.