Bariatric Surgery
Welcome to the Madison VA Medical Center's Bariatric Surgery Program!
The goal of our program is to:
- provide Veterans with safe and effective surgical weight loss
improve other health problems related to obesity
The bariatric patient needs to be:
- well-informed
- motivated
- willing to participate in long-term follow-up care
- able to change dietary patterns and lifestyle for the rest of their life
Bariatric surgery is NOT a magic cure. It is a tool to help limit the amount of food eaten and to change how food calories are absorbed. You must learn to make the right food choices and change poor behaviors. To be successful, you must commit to a new lifestyle, not just following a diet.
This workbook outlines what is expected of each patient. It contains information on the different types of surgery performed and care after bariatric surgery. There are exercises in the packet for you to practice and to help you learn.
MOVE! Program
1-608-256-1901 ext 11420
Rural Tele-MOVE ext 15022
Clinic Scheduling Line
1-888-478-8321 or 1-608-280-7011
Pharmacy Refills
Phone: 1-888-856-9039 or 1-6008-280-7134
On-line: log onto My HealtheVet at www.myhealth.va.gov
