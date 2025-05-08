City of Madison Road Closures Effecting VA Traffic
Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District is replacing critical wastewater infrastructure near Madison VA Hospital, impacting Highland Avenue access from approximately May 12, 2025 - September 5, 2025.
There are two alternate routes to enter the Madison VA Hospital during construction.
Madison VA Hospital – Turn onto University Bay Drive which becomes Highland Avenue once you go around UW Hospital. Stay on the road and turn right at the light onto Overlook Terrace to enter the main hospital. Veteran and visitor parking is on the right.
Emergency Department/Cancer Center ONLY – Turn onto University Bay Drive, and turn right at the first light. Go around the employee parking garage to the lot nearest the Emergency Department. Patient parking for Emergency Department or Cancer Center patients only.
