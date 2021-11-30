COVID-19 vaccines

Eligibility and Scheduling

Everyone that received a J&J Vaccine at least 2 months ago or received their second Moderna vaccine at least 6 months ago is eligible for a booster. Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose; however, the vaccine available in Madison is Moderna. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots. We invite you to call 608-280-2160 to schedule an appointment for a Moderna Booster. We have appointments available at the Main Hospital and Outpatient Clinics.



