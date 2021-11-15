 Skip to Content

Diabetes Self-Management Education Program

Our program is recognized by the American Diabetes Association as meeting the national standards for diabetes self-management education. All Veterans and their families are invited to attend.

Diabetes Self-Management Class

This class is taught by Certified Diabetes Educators, and a Physical Therapist.

Thursdays:

09:00 - 10:45 Diabetes Skills

11:10 - 12:10 Nutrition

12:10 - 12:25 Physical Activity

Content

  1. Understanding diabetes.

  2. Self survival skills: testing your blood sugar, medications, low blood sugar, high blood sugar, sick day guidlines, and preventing complications.

  3. Nutrition: meal planning, carbohydrate counting, and reading food labels.

  4. Physical activity: safe exercise guidlines / Strengthening / Flexibilty program.

To schedule the class, please call: 608-280-7209

Diabetes Self-Management Follow-up Class

This class is taught by a Wellness Professional and Certified Diabetes Educators and is offered for those patients who have attended the first Diabetes Self-Management class.

Content

  1. Changing your behavior, healthy coping, and goal setting.

  2. Diabetes and Stress management.

  3. Problem solving with diabetes.

