Diabetes Self-Management Education Program

Diabetes Self-Management Class

This class is taught by Certified Diabetes Educators, and a Physical Therapist.

Thursdays:

09:00 - 10:45 Diabetes Skills

11:10 - 12:10 Nutrition

12:10 - 12:25 Physical Activity

Content

Understanding diabetes. Self survival skills: testing your blood sugar, medications, low blood sugar, high blood sugar, sick day guidlines, and preventing complications. Nutrition: meal planning, carbohydrate counting, and reading food labels. Physical activity: safe exercise guidlines / Strengthening / Flexibilty program.

To schedule the class, please call: 608-280-7209

Diabetes Self-Management Follow-up Class

This class is taught by a Wellness Professional and Certified Diabetes Educators and is offered for those patients who have attended the first Diabetes Self-Management class.

Content