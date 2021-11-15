Diabetes Self-Management Education Program
Our program is recognized by the American Diabetes Association as meeting the national standards for diabetes self-management education. All Veterans and their families are invited to attend.
Diabetes Self-Management Class
This class is taught by Certified Diabetes Educators, and a Physical Therapist.
Thursdays:
09:00 - 10:45 Diabetes Skills
11:10 - 12:10 Nutrition
12:10 - 12:25 Physical Activity
Content
-
Understanding diabetes.
-
Self survival skills: testing your blood sugar, medications, low blood sugar, high blood sugar, sick day guidlines, and preventing complications.
-
Nutrition: meal planning, carbohydrate counting, and reading food labels.
-
Physical activity: safe exercise guidlines / Strengthening / Flexibilty program.
To schedule the class, please call: 608-280-7209
Diabetes Self-Management Follow-up Class
This class is taught by a Wellness Professional and Certified Diabetes Educators and is offered for those patients who have attended the first Diabetes Self-Management class.
Content
-
Changing your behavior, healthy coping, and goal setting.
-
Diabetes and Stress management.
-
Problem solving with diabetes.