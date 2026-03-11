Electronic Health Record Modernization

You can prepare for the transition to the Federal EHR by ensuring your information, including communications preferences and contact information, is updated in your VA profile at VA.gov. Sign in to your VA profile to confirm your information.

Legal name changes should be reported to your VA facility alongside a copy of your current photo ID. Learn more at how to change your legal name on file with VA.

If you receive pay from DoD and have changed your legal name, you must also update your information in your DoD personnel record for those changes to appear in DEERS and the Federal EHR. For more information on making DoD updates, visit how do I change my name in my DEERS record?

Learn about other things you can do to prepare for the transition to the Federal EHR.