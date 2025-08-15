Employee Recognition

The DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Award is a recognition program to celebrate and recognize nurses by collecting nominations from patients, families and co-workers. The DAISY Foundation was established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes after he died in 1999. During his hospitalization, the family deeply appreciated the care and compassion shown to Patrick and to them. After his passing, they felt compelled to publicly express their gratitude to nurses by creating the DAISY Award.