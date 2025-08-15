Employee Recognition
The BEE and DAISY Awards are just two ways that Veterans can show their appreciation for our nurses and staff.
The BEE Award celebrates VA staff that provide Veterans with compassionate care and quality services as they support our nurses. To nominate a VA staff member for being exceptional every day, please include examples of how the employee displayed our I-CARE Values of Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect and Excellence.
Madison VA Hospital and Clinics recognize exceptional nurses who provide compassionate care and high-quality service. To nominate a VA nurse for a DAISY Award, please include examples of how the nurse displayed our I-CARE Values of Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect and Excellence.
The DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Award is a recognition program to celebrate and recognize nurses by collecting nominations from patients, families and co-workers. The DAISY Foundation was established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes after he died in 1999. During his hospitalization, the family deeply appreciated the care and compassion shown to Patrick and to them. After his passing, they felt compelled to publicly express their gratitude to nurses by creating the DAISY Award.