Infertility and In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF)
If you are having challenges building your family, you are not alone. VA understands the stress this can create for you and your relationships.
Connect with a care coordinator
Tanya Sallis BSN, RN, VHA-CM
Infertility and IVF Care Coordinator
VA Madison health care
Phone:
VA is here to support enrolled Veterans seeking to build their families and covers an array of fertility services.
Eligibility
Enrolled Veterans are eligible for a comprehensive fertility evaluation and certain treatments for those who use VA health care under the Medical Benefits Package regardless of service connection or marital status. Some Veterans may be eligible for In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and advanced reproductive treatments if they meet criteria and have a Service Connected Disability, or treatment of, that’s found to be causing the infertility.
Infertility benefits
VA provides:
- Consultation and evaluation by a fertility specialist
- Labs, tests, procedures
- Medications
- Genetic counseling & testing
- Intra Uterine Insemination (IUI), 6 per pregnancy
- Cryopreservation storage if medically indicated
IVF benefits
To be eligible for IVF benefits a Veteran must have a VBA-adjudicated service connected disability (SCD) or treatment that caused the infertility.
- For partners care to be covered, the Veteran must be lawfully married
IVF Benefits provide the same fertility services that all Veterans are eligible for under Medical Benefits package, as well as:
- IVF treatment including counseling, evaluation
- 6 attempts to create embryos in Veterans lifetime
- 3 completed embryo transfer cycles in Veterans lifetime
- Cryopreservation of sperm, eggs, embryos
- Cryostorage for Veterans lifetime