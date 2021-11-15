Inpatient Nutrition Services

Wound Care

Did you know that proper nutrition is important in keeping your skin healthy and allowing it to successfully rebuild itself after a cut or other type of damage? Your dietitian can help ensure that you are eating a healthy diet to promote timely wound healing. A dietitian can also help get your blood sugars under good control, which also supports adequate healing of wounds. Dietitians at the Madison VA Hospital are also part of a Wound Care Committee that meets monthly to discuss wound care issues with nurses and physical therapists.

Nutrition Support

There are times when people may not be able to eat and drink enough to consume enough nutrition. When this happens, nutrition must be supplied in a different way. One method is "enteral nutrition" or "tube feeding". When this is needed, a temporary or permanent tube may be placed through the nose or in your abdomen. A special liquid food mixture is prescribed to flow through this tube and give you the protein, energy, vitamins and minerals you need.

If you are unable to eat at all or are not absorbing your food well, you may need "parenteral nutrition". In this case a special IV is placed into your are, neck, or chest. A liquid designed for you will flow through this IV and provide your protein, energy, vitamin, mineral, and electrolyte needs.

With both enteral nutrition and parenteral nutrition, you dietitian works with the physician to make sure that you are receiving adequate nutrients, electrolytes and fluid. The dietitian will also work with you when you are ready to transition back to a normal diet. If you request these treatments at home, you will continue to be followed by a dietitian to make sure they are working well for you.

Diet Office

Though you cannot choose your menu currently, this is on the way within the next year!

You may request to see a dietition or dietetic technician regarding food preferences or other nutrition concerns at any time during your stay at the VA. Tell your nurse or doctor so a dietitian or technician can be contacted right away.

Many people are involved to ensure you are receiving meals that are palatable and attractive and which meet any diet restrictions, which may be ordered for you.

All orders that come through the diet office are reviewed by a nutrition professional (Dietetic Technician, Registered Dietitian) to ensure they match your diet order, fit food preferences that are on file, and do not contain anything you are allergic to. We take special care to honor special diets related to cultural & religious preferences as well.

Snacks and Supplements

Snacks or nutritional supplements may be provided for you between meals while you are in the hospital to meet your nutritional needs. A Clinical Dietitian or Dietetic Technician can see you in the hospital if needed or requested to set up an individualized meal plan for special needs or to meet nutrition goals. Supplemental feedings or nourishments can be provided up to three times per day between meals at 10am, 2pm, and/or 8pm while you are in the hospital if it is part of your nutrition plan or to meet your needs. Snacks or supplements may be beneficial if you have the following nutrition goals: weight gain if you are underweight, consume adequate nutrition if you fill up fast or have a poor appetite, or have increased needs for healing, etc.

Nutritional Liquid supplements like Boost Plus or TwoCal HN may be provided for you at home, if the following criteria are met:

Significant unintentional weight loss, BMI < 21, and/or weight < 80% of IBW. Severe loss of appetite, intake and/or unable to consume adequate calories and protein to meet nutritional needs. Medical conditions or diagnoses that interfere with adequate intake, digestion, or absorption.

If you do qualify for provision of high calorie/protein supplements at home, a nutrition plan and goals will be set up by a Registered Dietitian. You will need to follow up in the nutrition clinic to receive refills as you work on these goals and to see if your plan is still working for you.

Inpatient Meal Times

Our goal is to provide healthy and appetizing meals for our veteran patients.

Patient Meal Times

Breakfast is delivered between 7:20am and 7:30am

Lunch is delivered between 11:50am and 12:05pm

Dinner is delivered between 5:10pm and 5:20pm

Meals are also offered throughout the day to accommodate our patients' varied needs.

Early Breakfast

Delivered at 7:00am

Late Breakfast

For requests received by 8:30am - Patient receives tray by approximately 8:45am - 8:55am

For requests received by 9:45am - Patient receives tray by approximately 10:00am - 10:05am

Late Lunch

For requests received by 12:45pm - Patient receives tray by approximately 1:00pm - 1:05pm

For requests received by 2:30pm - Patient receives tray by approximately 2:45pm - 2:55pm

For requests received by 3:15pm (Cold, "sack-lunch" type meal) - Patient receives meal by approximately 3:30pm

Late Dinner (Evening Meal)

For requests received by 6:00pm - Patient receives tray by approximately 6:15pm - 6:20pm

Snacks

Between meal snacks are also kept on patient floors and individualized snacks are delivered to patients who can benefit from them.

Community Living Center (CLC)

The Nutrition and Food Service Department at the William S. Middleton Memorial VA Hospital strives to provide Veterans with excellent nutrition care while staying in our Community Living Center (CLC). Our goals are to provide healthy foods that promote healing and recovery while also meeting preferences and comfort needs. The registered dietitian and medical staff determine a Veteran's diet.

A weekly menu is posted in the dining area. We provide three meals per day and snacks as determined appropriate. To support our goal of providing a home-like, healing atmosphere, we encourage residents to enjoy all meals in the dining room with other CLC residents. Meals are delivered to the dining room at meal times. Lunch is served restaurant-style. If desired, Veterans may dine in their room and a nurse will deliver the meal. Snacks are available through the CLC dietitian or nursing staff. The CLC dietitian is available to answer any nutrition and diet questions Monday through Friday 7:30am - 4:00pm.

Meal Times

Breakfast: 7:45am

Lunch:

Dining Room 1: 11:45am - 12:10pm

Dining Room 2: 12:25pm - 12:50pm

Evening Meal: 5:20pm

Food Safety Guidelines for the Community Living Center

As a healthcare facility, we must take care to assure that all food is safe. To meet this goal, we have a few rules about food being brought in from outside the CLC:

Please do not bring in food prepared at home. Age, illness, and some medicines can make it harder for people to fight off food-bourne illness. These individuals are at a higher risk for food poisoning. Grocery stores, bakeries, and restaurants have to follow Public Health Department rules, so these foods may be a safer choice.

Only packaged food items can be kept in the community refrigerator. They must be unopened, single-serving foods. Good examples are individual servings of juice or soda, yogurt, or TV dinners.

Please mark all items with the Veteran's name. All items need an expiration date. Our staff will be happy to help with this. Please feel free to ask.

Non-perishable items need to be kept in a sealed container in the Veteran's room.

Please do not share any food with other CLC residents. Residents may be on special diets with limits on the foods they can eat. They may be at risk for choking due to swallowing problems.

Your support in helping to prevent food-bourne illness is appreciated. Thank you for following these food safety rules to guard the health of our Veteran patients.

Dining Area

The dining area is available to Veterans and their guests. A microwave is available for use in the kitchenette. Please ask nursing staff to assist you when using the microwave. A dishwasher is also available for Veterans and their visitors use for personal dishware and utensils ONLY. Dishes or utensils from Nutrition and Food Services are NOT to be washed in the dishwasher.