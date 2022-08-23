My HealtheVet
My HealtheVet makes it easy to communicate with your health care team, manage your appointments and health records, and refill prescriptions online. Read below to learn how to upgrade to a Premium My HealtheVet account online or in person if you're a VA patient.
Contact the My HealtheVet Coordinator
Geoff Mongiat
My HealtheVet Coordinator
VA Madison health care
Phone: 608-256-1901 ext. 17173
Email: geoffrey.mongiat@va.gov
My HealtheVet is your VA online patient health portal. Take control of your health care by combining several important tools all in one convenient place.
Video: Welcome to My HealtheVet
Veterans can conveniently manage their health care with My HealtheVet, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ online patient portal. My HealtheVet’s features enable Veterans to refill VA prescriptions, track health measures, view personal health information, and more. This video outlines the step-by-step process of registering for a My HealtheVet account as a VA patient.
Upgrading to a free My HealtheVet Premium account helps you get the most out of your U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs online patient health portal. With just a few steps, you’ll have access to all of the portal’s premium features, such as viewing your medical records, using Secure Messaging, and signing in to VA Mobile apps.
Video: Put a Premium on Your Health
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs makes it easy for Veterans to manage their VA prescriptions online through My HealtheVet, VA’s online patient portal. Veterans can visit My HealtheVet’s Refill VA Prescriptions page to request refills of their VA prescriptions. They must be registered as VA patients to refill their VA prescriptions through My HealtheVet.
By upgrading to a Premium My HealtheVet account and opting in to Secure Messaging, Veterans can put their health and well-being into their hands.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs makes it easy to access your VA medical records through My HealtheVet, VA’s online patient portal. With My HealtheVet’s VA Blue Button feature, you can download your personal health information to save, print, or share it with your family members, caregivers, and non-VA providers. You will need a My HealtheVet Premium account to access your VA health information through VA Blue Button.
Video: VA Blue Button reports
Patient Generated Health Data (PGHD) empowers you to be more engaged in your care. Shared Vitals is the first PGHD feature offered in My HealtheVet. The Shared Vitals feature lets you record and share your vitals that are saved to the Shared patient generated health database. With the Shared Vitals feature, you can enter information for Blood Pressure, Blood Sugar, Body Temperature, Body Weight, Heat Rate, Pain, Pulse Oximetry, and Respiratory Rate. This video demonstrates how to use the Shared Vitals feature. You will need a My HealtheVet Premium account to access Shared Vitals.