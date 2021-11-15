Group class appointments

Dietitian led or co-led visits are available for several common conditions: diabetes, cholesterol management, congestive heart failure (CHF), and weight reduction (MOVE Program). Nutrition guidance and problem solving skills are emphasized. Participants leave with ideas to guide their food and exercise choices, and a better understanding of how lifestyle affects their particular medical condition. Group offerings are available at the William S Middleton VA Hospital, the Madison VA West Clinic, and the Rockford CBOC.

Individual nutrition counseling

A registered dietitian can give you guidance and tools on what to eat tailored to your medical conditions. Appointments are available at the William S Middleton VA Hospital, the Madison VA West Clinic, and the Rockford CBOC on a scheduled or walk-in basis Monday-Friday 8am - 4pm.

Tele-health appointments

If you receive care at one of the following CBOCs: Baraboo, Beaver Dam, Freeport, or Janesville. A dietician will work with you in an individual or group setting in a video-conference format.

Home Based Primary Care (HBPC)

The home care dietitian works on a team with other health care providers. Diet education and follow-up is provided in the home. The home care dietitian can order nutrition supplements, refer to meal sites, food pantries or "Meals on Wheels".

Looking for more information? Want to set-up an appointment?

Nutrition Clinic at William S Middleton VA Hospital:

608-256-1901 Ext. 11662

Check out these reputable websites for accurate nutrition information - check with your dietitian for individualized guidance:

Mayo Clinic - Quick, easy, healthy meal ideas

USDA my plate - Planning a balanced meal