Outpatient Nutrition Services

Group class appointments

Group class appointments are available on a variety of topics. You can self-refer to our programs or request a consult to be entered by your provider.

Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK)

Classes focus on cooking skills, food safety, mindful cooking and eating, and planning balanced meals through a healthy cooking demonstrations and cook-along classes led by a Registered Dietitian.

Offerings: VA Video Connect (VVC) Class Series (6 classes)-General Healthy Teaching Kitchen and Women’s Health Healthy Teaching Kitchen and one-time class-Renal Healthy Teaching Kitchen

Diabetes Self-Management Class

Classes focus on seven self-care behaviors: healthy eating, being active, monitoring, taking medicine, problem solving, healthy coping and reducing risks. This class is taught by Certified Diabetes Educators, and a Physical Therapist.

Offerings: VA Video Connect (VVC) class series (4 classes) and In-person classes (special restrictions apply) at the Madison VA Hospital. Diabetes Self-Management Support groups are available via VVC and in-person for ongoing Vet-to-Vet support

To schedule the class, please call: 608-280-7209

Diabetes Self-Management Follow-up Class

This class is taught by a Wellness Professional and Certified Diabetes Educators and is offered for those patients who have attended the first Diabetes Self-Management class. Classes focus on changing your behavior, healthy coping, and goal setting as well as Diabetes and Stress management.

Offerings: VA Video Connect (VVC) classes and In-person classes (special restrictions apply) at the Madison VA Hospital.

Pre-Diabetes Class Series

Classes are led by a dietitian and registered nurse who reviews what pre-diabetes is, risk factors for developing diabetes, diet and lifestyle changes to reduce risk of diabetes, and goal setting.

Offerings: VVC Class series and In-person classes at the West Clinic (special restrictions apply) (3 classes/3 months)

Individual nutrition counseling

A registered dietitian can give you guidance and tools on what to eat tailored to your medical condition(s). Individual nutrition visits are currently being offered by VA Video Connect (VVC), telephone, and in-person at William S. Middleton VA Hospital, Madison VA West Clinic, and Rockford Clinic. We also offer Tele-health individual nutrition appointments at Baraboo, Beaver Dam, Freeport, or Janesville Outpatient Clinic. In this setting, a dietitian will work with you in a video-conference format.

You are able to self-refer to individual nutrition appointments or request an outpatient nutrition consult to be entered by your provider.

Home Based Primary Care (HBPC)

Home Based Primary Care is a program for Veterans that have difficulty attending outpatient clinic visits due to chronic medical conditions. The Home Based Primary Care dietitian works on a team with other health care providers. Nutrition education and support is provided to Veterans in their home. If you would like more information about HBPC, please contact your VA Primary Care Provider.

MOVE! Program

MOVE! is a weight management, health promotion program designed to improve the lives of Veterans. MOVE!’s core ideas—encouraging healthy eating behavior, increasing physical activity, and promoting even small weight losses—are easy to follow and based on the latest in nutrition science.

If you are interested in the program, you can self-refer or request a consult to be entered by your provider. Veterans will start the program with a MOVE Overview which will go over current program offerings which include:

Individual appointment with a registered dietitian in the follow settings In person (William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital, Madison VA West Clinic, Rockford Clinic), telephone, VA Video Connect (VVC), or Tele-health at the Outpatient Clinic of Baraboo, Beaver Dam, Freeport, or Janesville

Group classes (VVC and limited in-person (special restrictions apply)) Weekly- 16 week led by multidisciplinary team or registered dietitian Monthly Support Group- led by registered dietitian

Home TeleMOVE! A 90-session weight management program that aligns with the core MOVE! curriculum AND is part of VHA’s Home Telehealth Program Weight management support is provided by a registered dietitian

Bariatric Surgery If you are interested in Bariatric Surgery, please discuss with your primary care provider who will enter a MOVE! consult.

MOVE! Coach Mobile App Information only-16 week Self Guided Program on your iPhone, iPad, or Android

MOVE! Website: www.move.va.gov

Contact Nutrition Clinic at William S Middleton VA Hospital, West CBOC, Baraboo CBOC, Beaver Dam CBOC, Freeport CBOC, and Janesville CBOC:

608-256-1901 Ext. 17387

Contact Nutrition Clinic at Rockford CBOC

608-256-1901 Ext. 16265