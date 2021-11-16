PTSD FAQ
Frequently Asked Questions about PTSD
What is PTSD?
PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) is a diagnosis first described in 1980. While the labels of Combat Fatigue and Shell Shock had been around for many years, professionals began to recognize that traumatic events other than combat could also create similar problems.
The diagnosis of PTSD requires four elements: a severe trauma, a specific number of symptoms in each of three categories (hyperarousal, re-experiencing, and avoidance), a persistent experience of these problems, and impairment in work, love or play as a result.
Does everyone who has lived through something traumatic get it?
No. Although estimates vary, our best information indicates that more than half of all adults in the United States have experienced a trauma that fits the guidelines outlined in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. Approximately 8% of those people will develop PTSD. Among veterans the rate of PTSD is estimated to be somewhere between 14% and 33%.
There are factors that seem to be associated with higher incidence of PTSD. These include trauma at an early age, multiple trauma exposures, or experiencing trauma in close proximity to you (e.g., being beaten versus witnessing a beating).
What other kinds of things could happen after a traumatic event?
Sometimes positive things come out of trauma, for example, Mothers Against Drunk Driving was a positive way for women to make meaning out of the death of a child.
Sometimes people have problems such as anxiety, depression, anger or panic attacks in response to the trauma, but do not have PTSD.
Sometimes the strategies people use to manage their symptoms create more problems. For example, drinking to excess creates problems with health and functioning and most life roles. Overwork is often considered more acceptable, but generally creates conflict in families. Increasingly avoiding facing anxiety-provoking situations causes people's lives to become smaller and smaller. There is increasing evidence of a link between some types of trauma and later physical health problems.
What helps?
If you've been unable to manage these symptoms on your own through your usual social support system, you may want to talk with your medical provider about seeing a mental health provider to work together on strategies for moving beyond your negative experiences. You and your mental health provider can talk about what approaches would best match your situation.
There are medications available that can reduce the core symptoms of PTSD. Medications are also effective to treat common comorbid conditions (conditions that occur at the same time as the PTSD) like depression.
Sometimes medications that improve sleep, reduce anxiety or reduce depression are helpful in settling the distress enough to benefit from counseling and psychotherapy.
Is it always necessary to take medications or can I learn to deal with this without them?
Medications are used not just to reduce the suffering PTSD symptoms can cause, but also to reduce symptoms that make it difficult to learn the new skills and habits that can help you better live with PTSD.
The decision to start or stop medications is one you should discuss with your treatment providers. Because PTSD is a disorder that tends to flare up from time to time, it can be tempting to stop taking medications during the calmer times, only to find that the flare-up's are harder to manage without medications.
However, many people do find that by using the skills they learn in treatment (for example, stress reduction, sleep improvement, riding out distressing feelings, ways to develop and keep supportive relationships) they can manage their PTSD symptoms effectively without taking medication.
My friends and family keep telling me to just snap out of it. How do I explain that I would if I could, but it's not that easy?
This is a tough one. Friends and family are often confused because no one can just look at you and see you have PTSD. Because most people have gone through stressful events, they may assume that everyone experiences stressful events the same way, or they may not know the extent of what you have experienced.
Friends and family members may find it helpful to learn more about PTSD either on this website or through reading books or articles about PTSD. Your treatment team may also be willing to talk with your family about PTSD and what is involved in your treatment.
You may want to involve family and friends more in your treatment, for example, by talking with them about the homework you are given in treatment, or by talking with them about strategies they may not know you've been using to manage symptoms. They are often more supportive when they learn how hard you are working at managing your symptoms.
Does the Department of Veteran Affairs offer any special treatment for PTSD?
VA Medical Centers and outpatient clinics are located throughout the U.S. For the one nearest you, check http://www.va.gov, check your local phone directory in the government listings section, or call the VA Regional Office at 1-800-9827-1000. Many VA Medical Centers have staff members specialized in the treatment of trauma.
At the Madison VA, the Rockford Outpatient Clinic, and some other surrounding VA outpatient clinics, special treatments for PTSD are offered either in person or via video-conferencing. For information call 608-280-7084.
If you are to some extent disabled by these problems, and the problems are a result of trauma you experienced while on active duty, you may want to consider applying for a VA Disability. You can discuss this possibility with a representative from your local veteran's organization, your county Veterans Service Officer, or the VA Regional Office at 1-800-827-1000.
Resources for Veterans
Program Eligibility
Any veteran living in VISN 12 (Wisconsin, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, or the upper portion of Illinois) who meets VA eligibility criteria is eligible for an initial consultative assessment interview.
The goal of this interview is to help the veteran gain a better understanding of his or her trauma-related difficulties. After the interview the team will develop recommendations, which may include participation in services offered by the PTSD Clinical Team (PCT) or services in other VA or community agencies.
Applying for Care through the VA
Click here to learn how you can apply for care through the VA.
The steps required to receive service in the PTSD Clinical Treatment Program
-
The first step is to establish eligibility for VA Care. (For questions call 1-800-827-1000).
-
Next, the veteran needs to complete a consultative interview with the intake team (a clinician and a prescriber) in the Outpatient Mental Health Clinic. Veterans new to the clinic who arrive between the hours of 8:00 am and 12:00 pm, Monday through Friday (excluding federal holidays) will be seen the same day. These interviews generally will take about 2 hours. If you want to avoid waiting, the best time to come is 8:00 am since these interviews are conducted on a first come, first served basis.
Appointments are encouraged but are not required. If you call a day or two in advance, we can arrange parking for you for this visit.
Our clinic is located on the second floor of the hospital, in the Outpatient Mental Health Clinic. Please use the elevators or stairs located in the D wing. Inform the receptionist that you are here as a new patient and they will help you begin the process for seeing the intake team.
-
After the interview is completed, if the intake team believes the veteran has PTSD, they will then refer the veteran to the PTSD Clinic and help the veteran obtain an appointment. The intake staff may discuss other treatments that are deemed appropriate in addressing problems the veteran may be having. Once accepted into the PTSD Clinic, the veteran will meet with a clinician from the PTSD Clinic. For more info, please see Specialty Treatments Offered at the Madison VA PTSD Clinic below.
Links
Specialty Treatments Offered at the Madison VA PTSD Clinic
PTSD Skills Group
Meets for 10 weeks, teaches a variety of coping skills for all the symptoms and problems often associated with PTSD. No trauma is discussed in group. There are brief written assignments each week to help Veterans learn how to use the skills outside of sessions. Both male and female Veterans are welcome as are Veterans from all eras.
Imagery Rehearsal Group Therapy
Meets for 4 weeks; aimed at reducing nightmares through teaching a strategy for changing nightmares into less distressing dreams (research shows that when nightmares are changed, all PTSD symptoms tend to improve). No trauma is discussed in group nor is the content of trauma related dreams. There are brief written assignments each week to help veterans learn how to use the skills outside of sessions. Click here for more information on nightmares and their treatment.
Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
Veterans meet every week for 12 weeks with a therapist. Veterans are asked to write about their most traumatic experiences and read those accounts each day as part of the therapy. There are other brief written assignments each week. This is the best treatment in terms of demonstrated effectiveness in reducing PTSD symptoms and improving daily functioning.
Seeking Safety Group
A present-focused group therapy to help people attain safety from trauma/PTSD and substance abuse. The group meets once a week for 25 weeks. Veterans can join these groups at any time after the initial orientation meetings. The key principles of Seeking Safety are:
- Safety as the overarching goal (helping veterans attain safety in their relationships, thinking, behavior, and emotions);
- Integrated treatment (working on both PTSD and substance abuse at the same time);
- A focus on ideals to counteract the loss of ideals in both PTSD and substance abuse;
- Four content areas: cognitive, behavioral, interpersonal, case management.
PTSD Class for Couples
A 12-week class to help the Veteran and their significant other improve their relationship and reduce the veteran's PTSD symptoms. This is an educational group that will discuss the symptoms of PTSD, explore their effects on relationships, and introduce techniques for coping with these symptoms as a couple.
There are several effective treatments for PTSD and many individuals can recover from this disorder and lead productive and fulfilling lives. Click here for more information on treatments for PTSD.
PTSD Resources for Clinicians
Special Issues in Working with Veterans with Stress Disorders
Other Resources
Educational Opportunities
- Training Opportunities at the National Center for PTSD
- International Society for Traumatic Stress Studies
Links
The Clinical Aspect - PTSD
The September 11th terrorist attacks of 2001 and the Global War on Terrorism (GWOT) has increased Americans' awareness of the ways traumatic events can impact lives. The Department of Veteran Affairs has been aware of these effects for many years and has been caring for the veterans who are experiencing problems related to trauma. Specialized programs have been formed across the country at VA Hospitals and Vet Centers to help veterans who are experiencing these problems. The National Center for PTSD has recently updated their website to provide information to veterans, their families, and clinicians about PTSD and its treatment.
The PTSD Clinical Team (PCT) is based in Madison, Wisconsin, at the Veterans Administration Hospital, with part of the clinical team stationed at the Rockford, Illinois Outpatient Clinic. Team members can also meet with veterans who live at some distance from these locations via videoconferencing technology. Team members can provide an initial evaluation for veterans who are having difficulties they think may be related to their experiences with traumatic or extremely stressful events. Typically, the team works with veterans who have experienced combat-related trauma (such as mortar fire of an IED attack), sexual trauma in the military (for example, rape or sexual harassment), or other trauma related to their military experience (e.g., emergency medical situations, or non-combat disasters like fires or explosions which occurred at a duty station).
Group or individual counseling may be recommended and a meeting may be scheduled with a psychiatrist to determine whether medications may be of help.
Description of the Team
The PCT clinical team has special expertise in the treatment of trauma in veterans. Professionals from several disciplines (Psychiatry, Psychology, Social Work, and Addictive Disorders Treatment) work in concert to help veterans better understand their difficulties and to suggest approaches to better manage these problems. The team is based at the Madison VA Medical Center and the Rockford Outpatient Clinic and video-conferencing linkages are available at some VA Outpatient Clinics.