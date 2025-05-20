Purple Heart Hall of Honor
The Purple Heart Hall of Honor recognizes the selfless sacrifice by Veterans who are currently, or would have been, eligible for care at the Madison VA Hospital and Clinics.
Inductions typically occur around National Purple Heart Day on August 7. Inductees are honored on the Purple Heart Hall of Honor wall at the Madison VA Hospital.
Veteran application criteria:
- Served in conflict or wartime
- Wounded or killed due to enemy actions
- Currently or would have been eligible for care at the Madison VA Hospital and Clinics
- Connection to local VA and community
Submission must include:
- Application
- Copies of nominee's military awards/citations
- Copy of DD214 (if available)
Military record assistance
- www.archives.gov/veterans/military-service-records
- Or, contact your local County Veteran Service Ofﬁce (CVSO)