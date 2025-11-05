Veteran Health Care Orientation

This interactive class gives a comprehensive overview of VA health care services with a question and answer section to address Veterans' interests at the end of the session.

What you will learn:

How to receive urgent and/or emergency care

24 hour telephone care

How and when to contact your Primary Care Team

Best ways to refill your prescriptions

Promoting health and preventing disease

Mental health, women's health and specialty care services

How to request travel pay (if eligible)

Answer questions about your health care benefits

And much more!

Schedule:

When: 4th Monday of every month

4th Monday of every month Time: 10:00 a.m - 11:30 a.m.

10:00 a.m - 11:30 a.m. Where: virtual Teams meeting. Join the online meeting

Madison VA Hospital and Clinics are committed to helping you achieve your health goals through our comprehensive health care services. We hope to see you in one of our classes.