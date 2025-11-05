Veteran Health Care Orientation
Are you new to Madison VA Hospital and Clinics? Or need a refresher on all the services available to you as a Veteran? Join us for our monthly 1 ½ hour virtual class to learn more about the VA services you have earned.
This interactive class gives a comprehensive overview of VA health care services with a question and answer section to address Veterans' interests at the end of the session.
What you will learn:
- How to receive urgent and/or emergency care
- 24 hour telephone care
- How and when to contact your Primary Care Team
- Best ways to refill your prescriptions
- Promoting health and preventing disease
- Mental health, women's health and specialty care services
- How to request travel pay (if eligible)
- Answer questions about your health care benefits
- And much more!
Schedule:
- When: 4th Monday of every month
- Time: 10:00 a.m - 11:30 a.m.
- Where: virtual Teams meeting. Join the online meeting
Madison VA Hospital and Clinics are committed to helping you achieve your health goals through our comprehensive health care services. We hope to see you in one of our classes.