Geriatrics Research Education and Clinical Center - GRECC

Through conducting cutting-edge research, it is able to provide the most up-to date and innovative care possible. It also provides geriatric education for hundreds of health professionals in training to improve the quality of care for all older persons. The GRECC maintains a strong partnership with the University of Wisconsin's Division of Geriatrics and Gerontology and the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center.

The GRECC also manages a number of specialty clinics:

Geriatrics Primary Care - four half days a week

Geriatric Comprehensive Assessment Clinic - one half day a week

Osteoporosis Clinic - one half day a week

Geriatric Psychiatry Clinic - two half days a week

Memory Assessment / Dementia Clinic - three half days a week

Geriatric Sleep Study

Palliative Care Clinic

Inpatient Geriatrics Consultation

