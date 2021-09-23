William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans' Hospital - campus map

Interactive maps

We have online interactive campus and floor maps.

These interactive maps present the same clear information as on a printed map, but in an easy-to-use format that provides step-by-step directions to your destination. You can select the department or building you need, and a moving route marker leads you turn-by-turn to your destination.

Directions

Coming soon!

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital

2500 Overlook Terrace

Madison, WI 53705

Intersection: Overlook Terrace and University Bay Drive

Coordinates: 43°4'30.52"N 89°25'51.86"W