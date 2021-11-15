Madison VA Cardiopulmonary Residency Program

BE A LEADER IN THE FIELD

• Madison VA Cardiopulmonary Residents will have the opportunity to evaluate, treat and interact as an integral member of a multi-disciplinary team for the adult cardiopulmonary patient. Residents will be mentored by expert clinicians at the Williams S Middleton VA Hospital.

• Residents will manage a varied cardiopulmonary caseload across both the inpatient and outpatient settings. Since the Madison VA is a transplant center, there is an emphasis in heart and lung transplantation rehab.

• Teaching opportunities will be offered in partnership with the University of Wisconsin Madison – DPT program. The resident will participate in didactic training offered by the William S Middleton VA Hospital, University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics, and the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.

• There will be additional opportunities to participate in cardiopulmonary research to advance professional practice. Self-study is expected.

TIMELINES

• The Madison VAMC Residency Program will begin the first Monday in August of each year. Residents will be employed full-time by the William S. Middleton VA Hospital and are therefore required to be citizens of the United States. Full access to health benefits available.

• The Madison VA uses a rolling admissions process and applications can be submitted for review at any time thru RF-PTCAS but are due no later than the first week of April for that Academic Year (go to RF[1]PTCAS website for exact dates). Interviews will be conducted as applications are received. Candidates can apply as students but need to have graduated and be fully licensed (in one of the 50 states, preferably WI) by the time they start the residency program.

To apply, candidates will need to complete an application through the ABPTRFE, RF-PTCAS (Residency and Fellowship – Physical Therapy Central Application System) at the following website: RF-PTCAS | Applicant Login Page Section (liaisoncas.com). The program is listed in the directory as the “Madison Wisconsin VA Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Residency”.

Any specific questions about the residency or application process can be directed to:

James Carlson, MPT, CCS

VA Cardiopulmonary Residency Specialist

608-256-1901 ext 11107

James.Carlson1@va.gov

Tim Erickson, MPT Madison

Program Director

608-256-1901 ext 17522

Timothy.erickson@va.gov