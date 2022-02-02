Madison VA Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Physical Therapy Residency

MISSION STATEMENT

The Mission of the Madison VA Cardiovascular and Pulmonary PT Residency is to prepare Physical Therapists for advanced specialty practice by fostering an environment of continuous learning and professional growth by modeling excellence in clinical practice through teaching, research, and community service. Promote a model of care that adapts to future demands of Veterans through a forward-thinking approach based on scientifically sound clinical principles.

PROGRAM GOALS

Goal 1: Promote the specialty of cardiovascular and pulmonary rehab within the practice of Physical Therapy in the VA system that aligns and contributes to the mission and vision of the VA and the UW PT Program.

Goal 2: Offer a diverse learning curriculum that promotes and expedites advanced clinical competence in cardiovascular and pulmonary physical therapy.

Goal 3: Promote the professional advancement of Physical Therapy

Goal 4: Promote the professional growth and retention of the physical therapy staff at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital.

Goal 5: The Madison VA Cardiovascular and Pulmonary PT program maintains ABPTRFE accreditation

RESIDENT GOALS

Goal 1: Acquire the appropriate knowledge base, clinical skills, and breadth of experience in cardiovascular and pulmonary therapy commensurate with that of a board-certified specialist to support the mission of the APTA.

Goal 2: Refine knowledge of a wide variety of cardiovascular and pulmonary conditions to allow for the development of safe, efficacious, and individualized care plans.

Goal 3: Identify best practices in the field of cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation.

Goal 4: Achieve independence as a cardiopulmonary therapist in a collaborative medical model.

Goal 5: Participate in the research process.

Goal 6: Participate in didactic instruction, laboratory exploration, patient education, and independent study.

GENERAL INFORMATON

Overview: This one-year Clinical Residency Program is designed to develop clinical specialists in Cardiovascular and Pulmonary rehab to provide the highest evidence-based care for the cardiopulmonary patient through a full spectrum of care settings and acuity. Upon completion of the residency program, graduates will be eligible to sit for the ABPTS Cardiovascular and Pulmonary specialist certification exam. The PT residency program is a year-long study of the specialized treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary conditions. Residents spend six months in the outpatient setting and six months in the inpatient setting. During their outpatient rotation, residents will also serve the role as a teaching assistant for the UW Madison PT Program cardiovascular class (PT523). Residents receive a structured week to include direct patient care, one-on-one mentoring, and self-study.

Credentialing: The Madison VA Cardiovascular and Pulmonary PT Residency is fully accredited through the American Boar of Physical Therapy Residency and Fellowship Education (ABPTRFE).

Length of Program: 12 months

Program Start Date: The second Monday of August each year

Tuition: There is no fee for residents to enroll in the Madison VA PT Residency.

Salary and Benefits: Residents will receive a salary and benefits (health care, dental, paid time off) through the VA. Details of either salary or benefits can be obtained through the Program Director and Madison VA Human Resources

DIDACTIC CURRICULUM

Sample Learning Unit Topics

Cardiopulmonary Anatomy and Physiology

Clinical Interpretation of Arrhythmias

Cardiopulmonary Pharmacology

Cardiopulmonary Assessment

Therapy Considerations for Cardiac Pathologies

Therapy Consideration for Pulmonary Pathologies

Pediatric Cardiopulmonary Considerations

Management of Peripheral Vascular Disease

Clinical Interpretation of Cardiopulmonary Diagnostic Studies

ICU/Early Mobilization Decision Making

Ventilatory Support in the Acute Care Setting

Management of Critical Lines and Drips

LVAD and Circulatory Support Devices

Rehabilitation of the Heart and Lung Transplant Patient

Cardiac and Pulmonary Outcome Measures

Telemedicine for Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab

Promoting Cardiopulmonary Health and Wellness in PT Practice

Applying Social Determinants of Health to the Cardiopulmonary Patient

Understanding Health Literacy for the Cardiopulmonary Patient

Adult Learning Theory and Practice

Principles of Academic Curricular Development

Utilization of Clinical Simulation in Acute Care Instruction

Introduction to virtual care for the cardiopulmonary patient



FACULTY

Clinical Faculty:

Jamie McKeon, PT, SCCE (Program Director)

James Carlson, MPT, CCS (Residency Coordinator)

Natalie Hagen, DPT, CCS

Core Academic Faculty:

James Carlson, MPT, CCS (Residency Coordinator)

Natalie Hagen, DPT, CCS

Adjunct Faculty:

Liz McGowan, DPT

Kevin Cannon, DPT

APPLICATION PROCESS

Applicants will submit applications through the APTA’s RF-PTCAS portal. Any potential candidate who seeks out staff within the program directly will be redirected to the RF-PTCAS. Go to the RF-PTCAS web site to submit your application. CLICK HERE to access the link.

Deadlines: Applicants can apply at any point starting in November each year. Faculty will review completed application packages in RF-PTCAS as they are completed and will interview candidates on a rolling basis. The deadline for applications is no later than the first week of April for that Academic Year. But, please note that a superior candidate with a completed application may be interviewed and selected prior to the deadline for applications.

ADMISSION REQUIREMENTS

All applications received are reviewed for completeness by the residency faculty to ensure the candidate meets the minimum requirements for employment in the VA system by the Program Director and the Clinical Specialist(s). Specifically, applicants must have successfully graduated (or will be graduating) from a CAPTE PT program. The applicant must indicate they either have a current Physical Therapy License or will have one by the start of the residency. Residents with incomplete packages will be notified and given one week to submit needed documents. Superior candidates will be given and interview which is conducted by Madison PT Residency faculty. Ideal candidates will possess excellent verbal and written communication skills, exhibit high standards of professional behavior, have a strong grasp of the fundamentals and principles of clinical reasoning and the application of examination and treatment procedures, and demonstrate a strong desire or previous experiences with working with cardiopulmonary patients. Acceptance to the program will be based on interest, ability, and aptitude for a career as a Physical Therapist clinical specialist in cardiovascular and pulmonary practice.

DISABILITY REQUIREMENTS

Students requesting disability accommodations must do so by filing a disability accommodation request in writing with the program coordinator at the time of application.

FURTHER INFORMATION

For further information you may contact:

James Carlson, MPT, CCS

PT Residency Coordinator

William S. Middleton VAH

2500 Overlook Terrace

Madison, WI 53705

Phone: 608-280-7036

Email: james.carlson1@va.gov