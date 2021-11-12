Pharmacy Residency Information Page

Program Overview

The Madison VA has offered residencies in Ambulatory/Primary Care since 1983 and has trained over 150 residents to date.

We currently offer two PGY1 Pharmacy Practice residencies. One is fulltime within the ambulatory care setting, while the other is split evenly between inpatient and ambulatory care. Both are designed to train graduates to be exceptional clinical practitioners and leaders and meet all requirements as set forth by ASHP for first year residency programs.

Additionally, we offer PGY-2 programs in Ambulatory Care, Psychiatric Pharmacy, and Pain Management and Palliative Care. Finally, we offer a combined PGY-1/2 Health-System Pharmacy Administration Residency. The PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Specialty Residency is designed to develop leadership skills in addition to further honing of clinical practice skills. Our PGY-1/2 Health-System Pharmacy Administration Residency is designed to provide highly motivated and exceptionally qualified pharmacists with a myriad of experiences in clinical practice and leadership. The PGY-2 in Psychiatric Pharmacy gives residents an opportunity to experience a variety of mental health rotations in both the inpatient and outpatient settings. The PGY-2 Pain Management and Palliative Care Pharmacy Residency is designed to develop skills in pain management and palliative care, especially in patients with comorbid physical and mental health diseases. Residents wishing to continue with a second year at our institution and those with PGY-1 Residency training from other sites are eligible to be considered for the PGY-2 Residency programs at our site.

In addition to pharmacy practice training, pharmacy residents at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital receive Clinical Instructor appointments with the University of Wisconsin School of Pharmacy and have the opportunity to develop teaching skills by participating in the Pharmacotherapy Laboratory. They also have the option to participate in a teaching certificate program offered by the School of Pharmacy. These experiences give residents opportunities to find careers in clinical practice, pharmacy administration, or academia. Our PGY-1 resident graduates pursue clinical practice positions, academic positions with a practice component, or a specialty residency program.

PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residencies

Maria Wopat, PharmD, BCACP, TTS

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist Residency Program Director

William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital

2500 Overlook Terrace (119)

Madison, WI 53705

608-256-1901 Ext. 15020

Fax: 608-280-7279

Email: Maria.Wopat@va.gov



PGY-1/2 Health System Pharmacy Administration and Leadership Residency

Andrew Wilcox, PharmD.

Chief of Pharmacy

William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital

2500 Overlook Terrace (119)

Madison, WI 53705

608-256-1901 Ext. 17077

Fax: 608-280-7279

Email: Andrew.Wilcox@va.gov

PGY-2 Pharmacy Psychiatry Specialty Residency

Theresa Frey, PharmD, BCPP PGY2

Psychiatry Residency Director

William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital

2500 Overlook Terrace (119)

Madison, WI 53705

608-256-1901 Ext. 17084

Fax: 608-280-7279

Email: Theresa.Frey@va.gov

PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Residency

Stephanie Gruber, PharmD, BCACP

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist

Residency Program Director, PGY2 Ambulatory Care

William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital

2500 Overlook Terrace (119)

Madison, WI 53705

608-256-1901 Ext. 16331

Fax: 608-280-7279

Email: Stephanie.Gruber@va.gov



PGY-2 Pain Management and Palliative Care Pharmacy Residency

Diane Johnson, PharmD, BCPS

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist

Residency Program Director, PGY2 Pain Management and Palliative care

William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital

2500 Overlook Terrace (119)

Madison, WI 53705

608-256-1901 Ext. 11718

Fax: 608-280-7279

Email: Diane.Johnson7@va.gov

Program Information: