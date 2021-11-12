Pharmacy Residency Information Page
The Madison VA has offered residencies in Ambulatory/Primary Care since 1983 and has trained over 150 residents to date. We currently offer two PGY1 Pharmacy Practice residencies. One is fulltime within the ambulatory care setting, while the other is split evenly between inpatient and ambulatory care. Both are designed to train graduates to be exceptional clinical practitioners and leaders and meet all requirements as set forth by ASHP for first year residency programs.
Program Overview
Additionally, we offer PGY-2 programs in Ambulatory Care, Psychiatric Pharmacy, and Pain Management and Palliative Care. Finally, we offer a combined PGY-1/2 Health-System Pharmacy Administration Residency. The PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Specialty Residency is designed to develop leadership skills in addition to further honing of clinical practice skills. Our PGY-1/2 Health-System Pharmacy Administration Residency is designed to provide highly motivated and exceptionally qualified pharmacists with a myriad of experiences in clinical practice and leadership. The PGY-2 in Psychiatric Pharmacy gives residents an opportunity to experience a variety of mental health rotations in both the inpatient and outpatient settings. The PGY-2 Pain Management and Palliative Care Pharmacy Residency is designed to develop skills in pain management and palliative care, especially in patients with comorbid physical and mental health diseases. Residents wishing to continue with a second year at our institution and those with PGY-1 Residency training from other sites are eligible to be considered for the PGY-2 Residency programs at our site.
In addition to pharmacy practice training, pharmacy residents at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital receive Clinical Instructor appointments with the University of Wisconsin School of Pharmacy and have the opportunity to develop teaching skills by participating in the Pharmacotherapy Laboratory. They also have the option to participate in a teaching certificate program offered by the School of Pharmacy. These experiences give residents opportunities to find careers in clinical practice, pharmacy administration, or academia. Our PGY-1 resident graduates pursue clinical practice positions, academic positions with a practice component, or a specialty residency program.
Program Contacts
PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residencies
Maria Wopat, PharmD, BCACP, TTS
Clinical Pharmacy Specialist Residency Program Director
William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital
2500 Overlook Terrace (119)
Madison, WI 53705
608-256-1901 Ext. 15020
Fax: 608-280-7279
Email: Maria.Wopat@va.gov
PGY-1/2 Health System Pharmacy Administration and Leadership Residency
Andrew Wilcox, PharmD.
Chief of Pharmacy
William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital
2500 Overlook Terrace (119)
Madison, WI 53705
608-256-1901 Ext. 17077
Fax: 608-280-7279
Email: Andrew.Wilcox@va.gov
PGY-2 Pharmacy Psychiatry Specialty Residency
Theresa Frey, PharmD, BCPP PGY2
Psychiatry Residency Director
William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital
2500 Overlook Terrace (119)
Madison, WI 53705
608-256-1901 Ext. 17084
Fax: 608-280-7279
Email: Theresa.Frey@va.gov
PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Residency
Stephanie Gruber, PharmD, BCACP
Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
Residency Program Director, PGY2 Ambulatory Care
William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital
2500 Overlook Terrace (119)
Madison, WI 53705
608-256-1901 Ext. 16331
Fax: 608-280-7279
Email: Stephanie.Gruber@va.gov
PGY-2 Pain Management and Palliative Care Pharmacy Residency
Diane Johnson, PharmD, BCPS
Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
Residency Program Director, PGY2 Pain Management and Palliative care
William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital
2500 Overlook Terrace (119)
Madison, WI 53705
608-256-1901 Ext. 11718
Fax: 608-280-7279
Email: Diane.Johnson7@va.gov
Program Information:
PGY 1/2 HSPAL Residency Tracks