Woman Veterans Town Hall and Public Forum

VA Maine has comprehensive care for our women Veterans throughout the state. This includes a GYN surgeon that is available to meet most of the needs of our women Veterans.

This virtual town hall will familiarize women Veterans with the services offered by VA Maine. It is also for advocates and community partners interested in the care VA Maine offers.

How to join the forum

Join us using the web address below or call in by phone:

https://bit.ly/womenveteranstownhall

Call-In Number: 213-282-6316 (Toll)

Participants will not have the ability to ask questions inside the Town Hall meeting or on the phone during the town hall.

Please email your questions in advance or during the Town Hall to VAMEEngagements@va.gov.